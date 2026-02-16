20-year-old killed in rollover Tacoma, WA car crash

Four young people were in a car that rolled over during a crash in Tacoma over the weekend, one of the male occupants died. The roadway on westbound SR16 at 6th Avenue was shut down for nearly six hours while law enforcement conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the deadly crash.

The crash only involved one vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler. Washington State Police report the driver attempted to change lanes and hit a barrier, causing a rollover crash on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

The driver, 21, and two occupants, aged 21 and 22, were wearing seat belts and survived. The 20-year-old man who died was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

Investigators believe there were drugs or alcohol involved in the Feb. 15 crash, and it remains under investigation. However, no reports of arrests have come out.

