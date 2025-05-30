King County deputy accused of raping 17-year-old girl

The Brief King County Sheriff's deputy Ricardo Cueva is charged with raping a 17-year-old girl he met through a youth program. The alleged incidents occurred in 2017 and 2018 while Cueva led the sheriff's office's Explorer Program. Cueva is on administrative leave, with bail set at $150,000.



A King County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

Ricardo Cueva is facing charges of third-degree rape and first-degree sexual misconduct with minor.

The alleged incidents occurred back in 2017 and 2018, when Cueva was lead of the King County Sheriff's Explorer Program at the Burien Police Department.

The Explorer Program had the goal of connecting young adults ages 14 to 21 with law enforcement.

Court documents state Cueva met the victim through the program, accused of having sexual relations with the victim multiple times, sometimes while still in uniform.

The Burien City Council previously awarded Cueva with Employee of the Year for 2018. The victim said the award made her even more fearful of coming forward with the allegations, worrying that no one would believe her.

Cueva was also the subject oaf norther sexual misconduct case in 2014, accused of touching a 10-year-old girl, according to court documents. The sheriff's office ultimately found no evidence and dismissed the case.

A judge set Cueva's bail at $150,000 on Friday. He was placed on administrative leave.

The Source: Information in this story is from court documents obtained through King County Superior Court, the Burien City Council and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

