Some King County libraries to increase hours of operation starting July 9

The King County Library System(KCLS) will be increasing their hours of operation for the second time this year starting July 9 through July 16.

Many of the libraries increased hours last month, but this time around 15 more locations will be changing their hours.

Due to state and public health mandates during the coronavirus pandemic, the KCLS had to limit its hours of operation and in-person services. In July 2021, the KCLS reopened all libraries and began to steadily expand their hours and in-person services.

"We have enjoyed welcoming patrons back with each expansion of hours since the pandemic started," said KCLS Director of Library Operations Cecie Streitman. "Staff are looking forward to providing more opportunities for our patrons to visit our libraries!"

Related article

Supporting the communities of King County since 1942, the KCLS has become one of the busiest public library systems in the country. In 2022, residents checked out 7.9 million eBooks and audiobooks through overdrive making the KCLS the second-highest digital circulating library system in the country.

The KCLS has over 50 libraries where most will be open 6 to 7 days out of the week. Hours will vary by location, but patrons can find the updated hours of each library on KCLS' location page as the rollout progresses.