King County Library System getting rid of late fees

The days of paying late fines at the library will soon be behind us in King County.

Starting Tuesday, the King County Library System will stop charging late fines for library items that are overdue. They will also clear all late fine accruals from patron accounts.

KCLS is not the first to get rid of library fees. There are dozens of libraries across the country that are fines free. Locally, Seattle and Tacoma Public Libraries stopped charging years ago.

For KCLS, its executive director said fining people just doesn't make sense anymore.

According to KCLS, post-COVID, fines made up less than 1% of its operating budget.

"Just the work that went into the staff, talking to the public, saying ‘you owe us money,’" said Lisa Rosenblum, executive director for KCLS. "There's also credit card fees that we'd have to pay if people pay by credit card."

Rosenblum said they recognize fines can also deter some people from utilizing the library system, specifically people with lower income.

"Often, those most impacted by fines have the least ability to get to the library," Rosenblum said.

KCLS currently charges $0.10 for each day your item is past due. A dime doesn't sound like a lot, but if someone were to check out five books and they're all overdue, that's $0.50 per day.

Rosenblum said going fines-free will allow people more access to information and opportunity.

"The fact is, libraries are used now more than they ever were because people need a third place-- a community gathering place," Rosenblum said.

Rosenblum said while libraries have evolved with more digital options, they are still busy. She said more people are utilizing the conference and study rooms. Even the youngest readers are getting more time with books and that's what they want to see.

"What we found, post-COVID, is that our youngest lost reading level skills, and they lost two years of reading level skills," Rosenblum said. "We want them back in the library away from screens with books, with a children's library, teaching them literacy."

KCLS is only getting rid of late fines, not replacement fines. If you borrow something from the library and you lose it, they'll still issue you a replacement charge.