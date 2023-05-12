King County Metro relaunches Trailhead Direct shuttle services

With the return of the warm weather this weekend, King County Metro announced that its Trailhead Direct shuttle services will relaunch for the season starting Saturday, May 13.

Trailhead Direct launched in 2017 in response to overcrowding at popular trailhead parking lots that frequently exceed their capacity over spring, summer, and holiday weekends. It's also become an alternative for drivers as car break-ins at trailheads are on the rise.

"Peak of hiking season, it can be impossible to find a parking spot, so being able to take Trailhead Direct means you get to leave when you want to in the morning, get up there, and not have to worry about finding a parking spot. You don’t have to worry about leaving your car there, you don’t need to have a Discovery Pass," said Ryan Miller, the Trailhead Direct program manager.

The shuttle departs from the Capitol Hill Link light rail station every 30 minutes, and stops at railheads near Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe, and Little Si.

Additional stops are on Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle near the University Street Link light rail station, the Eastgate Freeway Station in Bellevue and the North Bend Park-and-Ride.

Since launching, passengers have used Trailhead Direct for more than 67,000 hikes, including 11,500 hikes in 2022.

The shuttle service is $2.75 for adults 19 years and older. For RRFP cardholders and ORCA LIFT Fare members, the cost is $1.00. Those 18 years and under can ride for free.

If you do choose to drive instead of riding the bus, a reminder that you're parking at your own risk. Don't leave anything of value in your car and make sure it's locked.

