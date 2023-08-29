King County teen hospitalized due to hantavirus exposure

article

Officials with Public Health - Seattle and King County announced that it is investigating a reported case of hantavirus.

According to officials, an Issaquah teen reported being exposed to a mouse infestation at his home and was also bitten by a rodent in wooded area this month.

He was hospitalized and is now recovering.

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), a rare yet life-threatening, and it's predominantly transmitted through deer mice.

"Symptoms begin 1-8 weeks after exposure to the virus. Infection with hantavirus typically starts with 3-5 days of illness that is similar to the flu, including fever, sore muscles, headaches, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. As the disease gets worse, it causes coughing and shortness of breath," health officials said.