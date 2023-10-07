King County to host 2nd 'gun buyback' event in Shoreline this month

King County authorities are holding their second ‘Gift Cards for Guns’ event this month, with the goal of getting dangerous weapons off the street.

This marks the second such event organized by the King County Sheriff's Office.

Their first gun buyback event was held in Burien in April 2023, and netted authorities 287 firearms and 10,000 rounds of ammunition. They gave out $36,000 in gift cards to participants.

RELATED: King County Sheriff's Office hosts gun buyback event in Burien

This next event is slated for Oct. 21 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Shoreline Community College.

Authorities will be giving out Visa and MasterCard gift cards at the event.