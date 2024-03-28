Kirkland Police arrested five men accused of orchestrating 17 burglaries specifically targeting Indian American and other South Asian residents in Kirkland and its surrounding areas.

The investigation began when members of the Eastside Indian American / South Asian community raised concerns about an increase in burglaries that appeared to be targeted.

In late February, surveillance cameras captured images of three suspects and a license plate of a rental vehicle associated with a burglary in the North Rose Hill neighborhood.

One of the suspects was identified as a man from Palmdale, California, who had a lengthy criminal history and was a convicted felon.

Investigators say the suspects traveled frequently between California and Washington, utilizing short-term rental properties to change locations. They also swapped out vehicle license plates with stolen ones, according to police.

With the information gathered over a two-month investigation, police served a search warrant at a short-term residential rental in Redmond. There, police arrested five men from Southern California, charging them with numerous burglaries committed in Kirkland, King and Snohomish Counties.

The five men include:

Lamar E. Curtis (7 counts of residential burglary, first-degree possession of stolen property)

Londra D. Jackson (7 counts of residential burglary, first-degree possession of stolen property)

Kenji Christopher Crutchfield (2 counts of residential burglary, first-degree possession of stolen property)

Eric Darnell Netterville Jr. (2 counts of residential burglary, first-degree possession of stolen property)

Aramis Davae Williams (2 counts of residential burglary, first-degree possession of stolen property)

Police say they found evidence of the burglaries inside the rental, along with technical equipment used to bypass home security features.

Police recovered several suspected stolen items, over $17,000 in cash and multiple high-end bags.

"This is an impactful and successful outcome for our community," said Kirkland Police Chief Cherie Harris. "Thank you to our community members for trusting law enforcement with your story and for all our community members’ assistance along the way. And I also want to send a big thank you to the Lynnwood, Bothell, and Bellevue Police Departments for their critical assistance and collaboration in this multi-jurisdictional investigation."