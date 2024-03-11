Parents injured in domestic violence attack, Kirkland Police arrest son

Kirkland Police are investigating a suspected domestic violence assault that left a mother and father with serious injuries.

Police received a 911 call on March 2 from a woman who believed her son had killed her husband. Officers arrived at the Inglenook Court Apartments in the Finn Hill neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found two victims — a 51-year-old woman suffering from a head injury, and a 52-year-old man with several stab wounds.

Officers immediately gave lifesaving aid to the man until medical personnel arrived. Both victims were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Authorities say their 33-year-old son was still in the apartment, and officers arrested him. He was booked into King County Jail for first- and second-degree domestic violence assault.

He is currently being held on $250,000 bail.