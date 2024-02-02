Kirkland PD investigating 2 instances of man exposing himself to middle school-aged girls

Kirkland Police Department is investigating two instances of a man exposing himself to two middle school-aged girls near Mark Twain Elementary.

Police did not specify when the incidents occurred, but they're asking neighbors in the area to check their surveillance cameras for anything suspicious.

Neighbors who live on 128th Ave NE between NE 95th St. and NE 104th Street, as well as people who live on 126th Ave NE between 100th St. and NE 104th St., are asked to look at their outside video cameras and contact police.

FOX 13 has reached out to Kirkland Police for more information.

If you have any information or relevant video, contact Kirkland PD at police@kirklandwa.gov