The Brief More than 2,300 Puget Sound Energy customers lost power in Kirkland Wednesday morning. PSE is currently investigating the cause of the power outage.



Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is working to restore a power outage impacting thousands in Kirkland, Washington, Wednesday morning.

Puget Sound Energy: 2,300 customers lose power in Kirkland, WA

What we know:

According to PSE, the power outage began at around 6:20 a.m., leaving around 2,375 customers without power. Utility crews are currently assessing the outage and investigating what caused it.

Puget Sound Energy outage map

Puget Sound Energy Outage Map (Screenshot taken at 8:55 a.m. PT) (Puget Sound Energy)

When will power be restored in Kirkland, WA?

At around 8:15 a.m., PSE said that the estimated restoration time was 11 a.m. However, 30 minutes later, that restoration time was pushed back to noon.

What we don't know:

Details about what caused the power outage remain under investigation.

What you can do:

For more information about the power outage, visit Puget Sound Energy's website.

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This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Puget Sound Energy.

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