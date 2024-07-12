'Chaotic scene:' Father drowns at Kitsap County lake, son survives

Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue officials say a man drowned, and his 10-year-old son nearly drowned on Thursday at Wildcat Lake.

Fire officials described it as a "chaotic scene" as there were conflicting reports of the location where the drowning was taking place.

Firefighters arrived at Wildcat Lake Boat Launch to find CPR in progress on the father. He was later transported to Saint Michael Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 10-year-old son was also transported to the medical center. Crews said the boy nearly drowned but survived.

The two were last seen in front of the boat launch, possibly under lily pads, when officials received the call.

Central Kitsap shared a reminder in a Facebook post that there are life jacket loaner boards at four of their locations, each board holding 12 jackets of various sizes. Officials ask residents to use them and return them, so others can benefit.

