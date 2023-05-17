Lacey Police rescue 6-month-old left in hot car

Lacey Police on Tuesday rescued a six-month-old child left in a car, where temperatures reached more than 100 degrees.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Tuesday, responding to reports of a baby locked in a car. Police say temperatures outside were in the mid-70s, meaning it was much hotter inside the car.

Officers arrived and found the baby, who was alert but "sweating profusely." He had reportedly been sitting in the car for at least 20 minutes.

Announcements were made inside a nearby store for the owner of the car, but no one came out.

Eventually, police called in Lacey Fire District 3, and firefighters got into the car and rescued the baby, who was in good condition. Responders also measured the temperature in the car, which ranged from 100–140 degrees in places.

Authorities say the baby's father eventually came out, and told police he was getting a haircut and left his son in the car.

Police have referred charges of child neglect, and Child Protective Services was called.

Officers released the child to another family member.