Lacey Police seek runaway teen last seen on July 11

article

Lacey Police are looking for a runaway teenager last seen on July 11.

According to police, 17-year-old Clairelyn Clamor left her home around 4:30 a.m. on July 11, 2023. She has not been seen since.

Clamor is described as 5'4" with black hair and brown eyes. She has braces and occasionally wears glasses. Police say she was last seen wearing leggings, a hoodie and a backpack.

Authorities believe Clamor could have cut her hair shorter or altered her appearance since leaving home.

Anyone with information on Clamor's whereabouts is urged to call the Lacey Police Department at (360) 459-4333.