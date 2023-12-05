Landslides from area flooding halts Amtrak service between Seattle and Portland

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:04 AM PST, Whatcom County
31
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:10 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:49 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:28 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:20 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:47 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:22 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:10 PM PST until THU 3:40 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:10 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:46 PM PST until TUE 10:40 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:45 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:45 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:01 PM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:03 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:37 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:35 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:30 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:13 AM PST until SAT 11:44 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:46 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:24 PM PST until FRI 7:51 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Pend Oreille County, Stevens County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:29 PM PST until WED 12:30 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:18 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Landslides from area flooding halts Amtrak service between Seattle and Portland

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Transportation
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Amtrak train service has stopped between Seattle and Portland due to a landslide across the tracks.

According to Amtrak, they have halted service per a BNSF Railway moratorium. FOX 13 News reached out to the railway, and a spokesperson confirmed that traffic stopped roughly six miles north of Vancouver, Washington due to mud on the tracks.

Amtrak has arranged bus transportation for passengers whose trips have been canceled.

Traffic between Seattle and Vancouver will continue as normal, Amtrak says, as well as traffic between Portland and Eugene, Oregon.

There is no estimated time for the tracks to be cleared and service to be restored.