Landslides from area flooding halts Amtrak service between Seattle and Portland

Amtrak train service has stopped between Seattle and Portland due to a landslide across the tracks.

According to Amtrak, they have halted service per a BNSF Railway moratorium. FOX 13 News reached out to the railway, and a spokesperson confirmed that traffic stopped roughly six miles north of Vancouver, Washington due to mud on the tracks.

Amtrak has arranged bus transportation for passengers whose trips have been canceled.

Traffic between Seattle and Vancouver will continue as normal, Amtrak says, as well as traffic between Portland and Eugene, Oregon.

There is no estimated time for the tracks to be cleared and service to be restored.