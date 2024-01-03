Las Vegas Judge Mary Kay Holthus attacked by Deobra Redden in court

Crazy video captured a felon attacking a district court judge in Clark County, Nevada.

According to FOX 5 in Las Vegas, the incident happened as Judge Mark Kay Holthus sentenced Deobra Redden on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

In the video, you can see Redden's attorney asking Holthus for probation for his client, to which the judge said, "I think it's time he got a taste of something else."

That's when, outside of the video frame, you can hear Redden yell expletives, then he lunged over the judge's bench, and landed directly on top of the judge, causing her to fall to the floor.

In a statement released to FOX 5, "We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant. The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees."

Officials added Judge Holthus experienced some injuries and her condition is being monitored. The marshal sustained injuries and has been transported to the hospital. Our understanding is that he is in stable condition.

Redden is now facing a new round of charges including one count of battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of battery on a protected person, and one additional count of battery.

Redden is expected back in court on the new charges on Thursday.