Law enforcement concerned by rise in juvenile violence

Will the youth violence we saw this summer in Western Washington spill over to the start of the school year?

In the last three months, crimes involving young people have become more common and more dangerous.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, it's every single day. The concerning part is the gravity of these crimes. They're not just stealing from a local convenience shop—more of these cases involve grand theft and using firearms.

Just Wednesday afternoon, Tacoma Police Department said one of its detectives was working near South Hosmer and Steele Street when they were shot. Police later arrested two teenagers who were hiding under a deck in someone's backyard. The suspects' ages are 14 and 15 years old.

A very grown-up crime involving children is a situation local law enforcement continues to see.

"Two weeks ago, we had another car full of kids shoot at a Tacoma Police officer," said Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. "I have no idea why they would even think it'd be okay to do that. But right now, the kids don't think - they're not scared of anything. They think they have nothing to live for or that there's no consequences to their actions. And unfortunately, a lot of them are finding this out the hard way when it's too late."

RELATED: 2 teens in custody after Tacoma Police detective shot near Hosmer Street

Sgt. Moss said because of the severity of these crimes, many of these young people will be charged as an adult instead of a juvenile.

"It's not a game," Sgt. Moss said. "These kids, they're not going to be going home. There's no prize for what they're doing. Robbing a liquor store and getting $100—that's not setting your family up for life. They're not winning the lotto or anything like that. All they're doing is causing mayhem in their own communities."

Earlier this week, an 18-year-old and another adult shot and killed each other near a bus stop in Parkland.

RELATED: 2 people dead in Parkland bus stop shooting

"A verbal argument turns into both of you dying over absolutely nothing," Sgt. Moss said. "And that's the kind of thing that we're seeing, and it's like, this is not okay. What is going on in these kids' minds that it's such impulsive behavior?"

Every incident involving young people begs the question as to why this keeps happening, and why kids and teenagers are willing to put their futures on the line.

"School's out, it's always busier in the summer," said Moss. "But I don't see these crimes disappearing when we go back to school, because the kids that are doing them probably won't be going to school."

Between parents, schools and local authorities, Sgt. Moss said the responsibility falls on everyone in order to change the trajectory.

"It's everything, it's all hands-on deck at this point," Sgt. Moss said. "You can look to law enforcement, but no one wants us in their home. You don't want me in your home disciplining your child, and that's not what we're here for."

FOX 13 News got an update from Tacoma Police Department regarding the detective who was shot Wednesday. They are still in the hospital recovering. We don't know when they will be able to leave yet, but they are stable.