Lawsuit filed against Seattle Police officers who broke into wrong apartment in 2020

A lawsuit has been filed against Seattle Police, stemming from a 2020 incident where five officers were accused of breaking into an apartment and seizing a woman who lived there—except they had the wrong address.

Elisabeth Rehn alleged that on Nov. 22, 2020, five police officers broke down her door, drew their guns on her and searched her unit, located at the Centerview Apartments in Belltown.

As it turned out, the officers were responding to an emergency call and had gone to the wrong apartment in the wrong building.

Rehn claimed she had just disrobed to take a bath when officers burst in, and she scrambled to cover herself with a large coat as they shouted orders and pointed guns at her.

The lawsuit is filed against officers Riley Caulfield, Younghun Kim, Seth Wagner, John Duus and Jason Drummond. According to court records, even when they learned they had the wrong address, they continued to search her apartment while Rehn was there.

The lawsuit further alleges that the officers had no warrant and no reasonable basis for breaking into Rehn's apartment.

Rehn is seeking damages for unconstitutional search of her home, unconstitutional seizure and negligence.