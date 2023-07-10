Level 3 'Go Now' wildfire evacuations issued for neighborhood in Quincy

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is urging residents near Quincy to "go now" due to the Baird Springs Fire burning nearby.

The Level 3 evacuation notices were issued for Rd 12 NW and RD W NW (Trinidad/Crescent Bar area) due to Wildfire.

A Level 1 evacuation notice (be alert) has been issued for Baird Springs Rd NW S of Rd W NW.

Law enforcement officers will go door-to-door to notify people within the Level 3 evacuation area.

Get the latest up-to-date information on evacuations from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.