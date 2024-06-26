Sound Transit extends light rail service hours for July 4

With Fourth of July celebrations coming up next week, Sound Transit announced that it will be extending hours of service for the light rail.

Sound Transit also said the Express and T Line will run on a normal Sunday schedule and there will be no Sounder service on July 4.

Riders planing to take any of the trains are advised to plan ahead.

Here's what to know for the Link 1 and 2 lines:

Link 1

The Link 1 Line train will be running on a Sunday schedule, with service extended until 2 a.m.

The last train departing Angle Lake Station will be at 12:41 a.m. July 5, and the last train departing the Northgate station will be at 12:55 a.m. July 5.

Link 2

For the 2 Line train, hours will be extending to run until midnight.

With Bellevue Family 4th at Bellevue Downtown Park, the last 2 Line train from Bellevue Downtown Station to South Bellevue Station will depart at 11:48 p.m. The last Redmond Technology Station-bound train from Bellevue Downtown Station will leave at 11:39 p.m.

Parking is available at South Bellevue, BelRed and Redmond Technology stations.

For schedule changes or service updates, riders can subscribe to Sound Transit's alerts.

