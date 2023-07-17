Llama on the loose: King County deputy lassos llama, reunites it with owners

article

A llama is holding up traffic and needs to be returned to its owner? No prob-llama!

On Saturday, the King County Sheriff's Office communication center received a call from a delivery driver saying that they were unable to deliver a package because there was a llama in the street that refused to move.

King County Deputy Paczosa responded to the report and found the llama still in the street not moving from its spot.

Featured article

So, Deputy Paczosa stood just outside of spitting distance, worked his magic and put a leash on the llama and guided it out of harm's way.

Coincidentally, the communication center would later receive another call about a llama, this time reporting that their llama was missing; to which police happily reunited with its rightful owners.