Lori Vallow murder trial day 28: Deliberations resume

Deliberations resumed Friday for the murder trial of Lori Vallow, a former Valley mom accused of killing her two children and conspiring to murder her husband's previous wife.

The jury started deliberating over the case on Thursday. The prosecution's closing arguments reiterated what was said during the opening statements, claiming money, power and sex motivated the killings.

The lead prosecutor says Vallow and Chad Daybell's affair set off events leading to the murder of three people: J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell. It was also argued that Vallow used her religious beliefs to justify the murders.

"There is no question that JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell were murdered. Who is the common thread? Lori Vallow," said Lead Prosecutor Rob Wood. "What does justice for these victims requires? It requires a conviction of each and every count."

The defense is pinning the crimes on her husband, saying there's no proof that Vallow killed any of the victims.

"Lori so wants to testify of Jesus. You heard her on her podcasts. She wants to tell the world how much she loves Jesus. She wants to tell you that she personally met him on one occasion, but is Lori a leader, or is she a follower of Chad? She so wants to be a leader, but she’s not leading anyone. She’s following Chad," said Vallow's defense attorney, Jim Archibald.

A judge has ruled that the verdict will be broadcast online.

Cameras have been banned from the courtroom since September over worries that too much coverage would make it hard to find a fair and impartial jury.

