Lumen to pay $825k to over 1,000 Washingtonians for disconnecting phone services during pandemic

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that Lumen (formerly CenturyLink) will pay $825,000 to nearly 1,100 Washingtonians for disconnecting their phones during the pandemic, which violated the emergency health and safety moratorium.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation during the pandemic that prohibited telecommunication companies from disconnecting customers from landline services, as well as prohibiting late fees or reconnection fees. The proclamation was in effect from March 23, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021. The proclamation had the greatest impact on rural communities or for those who don't have cell phones and consistent service-- needing a landline.

Without it, those residents could not call for help in emergencies, or stay in contact with loved ones over the phone.

Despite the proclamation, Lumen disconnected 1,099 customers, 67 of them more than once, according to the AG's Office.

Lumen will provide customers with $707.55 for each unlawful disconnection from telephone service they experienced between March 23, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. If Lumen disconnected a customer's service multiple times, they would receive the $707.05 for each time it was disconnected.

In addition to the $825,000 payment, Lumen must verify to the Attorney General’s Office that it has refunded all reconnection and late fees the company charged to more than 35,000 customers during the pandemic.

Checks are expected to go out by Feb. 10.

According to the Washington Utilities & Transportation Commission (UTC), Lumen is the state’s largest local telephone company, serving approximately 650,000 residential and business lines.