Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Wenatchee Area
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity
Heat Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Heat Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Olympics

Madonna announces rescheduled US tour dates after serious bacterial infection

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SEATTLE - Madonna has announced rescheduled dates for the US leg of her upcoming Celebrations tour following a serious bacterial infection that put her in the ICU.

Her career-spanning tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15, 2023 before stopping in Seattle for two shows at Climate Pledge Arena on July 18 and 19.

Madonna will instead begin her tour with the European dates, which begin Oct. 14, 2023 in London.

Then the tour returns to the US starting at Barclays Center in New York City on Dec. 13. Seattle's two concerts will now be Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. The Vancouver, B.C. show will be at Rogers Arena on Feb. 21, 2024.

The US leg of the tour will wrap in Austin on April 15 before Madonna performs four shows in Mexico City.

Madonna Celebrations Rescheduled Tour Dates:

New Date           Venue City            Venue Name                   Rescheduled From

12/13/2023         Brooklyn                 Barclays Center                Original Date (no change)

12/14/2023         Brooklyn               Barclays Center                Original Date (no change)

12/16/2023         Brooklyn                Barclays Center                MSG - 8/27/2023*

12/18/2023         Washington           Capital One Arena            Original Date (no change)

12/19/2023         Washington                    Capital One Arena            9/2/2023

1/8/2024            Boston                           TD Garden                      8/30/2023

1/9/2024            Boston                           TD Garden                      8/31/2023

1/11/2024           Toronto                          Scotiabank Arena              8/13/2023

1/12/2024           Toronto                          Scotiabank Arena              8/14/2023

1/15/2024           Detroit                           Little Caesars Arena          8/5/2023

1/18/2024           Montreal                        Bell Centre                      8/19/2023

1/20/2024           Montreal                        Bell Centre                      8/20/2023

1/22/2024           New York                       Madison Square Garden         8/23/2023

1/23/2024           New York                       Madison Square Garden         8/24/2023

1/25/2024           Philadelphia                    Wells Fargo Center            12/20/2023

1/29/2024           New York                       Madison Square Garden         8/26/2023

2/1/2024            Chicago                          United Center                  8/9/2023

2/2/2024            Chicago                          United Center                  8/10/2023

2/5/2024            Pittsburgh                       PPG Paints Arena             8/7/2023

2/8/2024            Cleveland                       Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 8/2/2023

2/13/2024           Saint Paul                       Xcel Energy Center            7/30/2023

2/17/2024           Seattle                           Climate Pledge Arena         7/18/2023

2/18/2024           Seattle                           Climate Pledge Arena         7/19/2023

2/21/2024           Vancouver                      Rogers Arena                   7/15/2023

2/24/2024           Sacramento                     Golden 1 Center               1/13/2024

2/27/2024           San Francisco                  Chase Center                   10/4/2023

2/28/2024           San Francisco                  Chase Center                   10/5/2023

3/1/2024            Las Vegas                       T-Mobile Arena                10/7/2023

3/2/2024            Las Vegas                       T-Mobile Arena                10/8/2024

3/4/2024            Los Angeles                    Kia Forum                      Crypto.com - 9/27/23*

3/5/2024            Los Angeles                    Kia Forum                      Crypto.com - 9/28/23*

3/7/2024            Los Angeles                    Kia Forum                      Crypto.com - 9/30/23*

3/9/2024            Los Angeles                    Kia Forum                      Crypto.com - 10/01/23*

3/11/2024           Los Angeles                    Kia Forum       Kia Forum - 1/7/24 & 1/8/24*

3/13/2024           Palm Desert                     Acrisure Arena                 1/11/2024

3/16/2024           Phoenix                         Footprint Center               7/22/2023

3/19/2024           Denver                           Ball Arena                      7/25/2023

3/24/2024           Dallas                            American Airlines Center    9/18/2023

3/25/2024           Dallas                            American Airlines Center    9/19/2023

3/28/2024           Houston                         Toyota Center                  9/13/2023

3/29/2024           Houston                         Toyota Center                  9/14/2023

4/1/2024            Atlanta                          State Farm Arena              9/5/2023

4/4/2024            Tampa                            Amalie Arena                  9/7/2023

4/6/2024            Miami                            Kaseya Center                  9/9/2023

4/7/2024            Miami                            Kaseya Center                  9/10/2023

4/14/2024           Austin                           Moody Center                  9/21/2023

4/15/202             Austin                           Moody Center                  9/22/2023

4/20/2024          Mexico City                   Palacio De Los Deportes    1/25/2024

4/21/2024           Mexico City                    Palacio De Los Deportes     1/27/2024

4/23/2024           Mexico City                    Palacio De Los Deportes     1/28/2024

4/24/2024           Mexico City                    Palacio De Los Deportes     1/30/2024

Cancelled

Tulsa                BOK Center                   7/27/2023

Cancelled

Nashville           Bridgestone Arena           12/22/2023

Cancelled

San Francisco     Chase Center                  1/15/2024

Cancelled

Las Vegas          MGM Grand Garden Arena 1/18/2024

Cancelled           

Phoenix             Footprint Center               1/20/2024

 ------

Madonna said that her tour was one of the first things on her mind while being hospitalized.

"My first thought … was my children," she wrote. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

She also said she’s focusing now on her health and getting stronger. 

On June 28, her manager shared that she had been rushed to the hospital after developing a serious bacterial infection and had spent several days in the ICU. 

According to Page Six, Madonna had been found unresponsive and was intubated for at least one night in a New York hospital before having the tube removed.

Madonna said Monday that she is on the road to recovery.

"I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support," she shared.

FOX TV Stations contributed to this report.