Madonna announces rescheduled US tour dates after serious bacterial infection

Madonna has announced rescheduled dates for the US leg of her upcoming Celebrations tour following a serious bacterial infection that put her in the ICU.

Her career-spanning tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15, 2023 before stopping in Seattle for two shows at Climate Pledge Arena on July 18 and 19.

Madonna will instead begin her tour with the European dates, which begin Oct. 14, 2023 in London.

Then the tour returns to the US starting at Barclays Center in New York City on Dec. 13. Seattle's two concerts will now be Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. The Vancouver, B.C. show will be at Rogers Arena on Feb. 21, 2024.

The US leg of the tour will wrap in Austin on April 15 before Madonna performs four shows in Mexico City.

Madonna Celebrations Rescheduled Tour Dates:

New Date Venue City Venue Name Rescheduled From

12/13/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center Original Date (no change)

12/14/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center Original Date (no change)

12/16/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center MSG - 8/27/2023*

12/18/2023 Washington Capital One Arena Original Date (no change)

12/19/2023 Washington Capital One Arena 9/2/2023

1/8/2024 Boston TD Garden 8/30/2023

1/9/2024 Boston TD Garden 8/31/2023

1/11/2024 Toronto Scotiabank Arena 8/13/2023

1/12/2024 Toronto Scotiabank Arena 8/14/2023

1/15/2024 Detroit Little Caesars Arena 8/5/2023

1/18/2024 Montreal Bell Centre 8/19/2023

1/20/2024 Montreal Bell Centre 8/20/2023

1/22/2024 New York Madison Square Garden 8/23/2023

1/23/2024 New York Madison Square Garden 8/24/2023

1/25/2024 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center 12/20/2023

1/29/2024 New York Madison Square Garden 8/26/2023

2/1/2024 Chicago United Center 8/9/2023

2/2/2024 Chicago United Center 8/10/2023

2/5/2024 Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena 8/7/2023

2/8/2024 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 8/2/2023

2/13/2024 Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center 7/30/2023

2/17/2024 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 7/18/2023

2/18/2024 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 7/19/2023

2/21/2024 Vancouver Rogers Arena 7/15/2023

2/24/2024 Sacramento Golden 1 Center 1/13/2024

2/27/2024 San Francisco Chase Center 10/4/2023

2/28/2024 San Francisco Chase Center 10/5/2023

3/1/2024 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 10/7/2023

3/2/2024 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 10/8/2024

3/4/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com - 9/27/23*

3/5/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com - 9/28/23*

3/7/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com - 9/30/23*

3/9/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com - 10/01/23*

3/11/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Kia Forum - 1/7/24 & 1/8/24*

3/13/2024 Palm Desert Acrisure Arena 1/11/2024

3/16/2024 Phoenix Footprint Center 7/22/2023

3/19/2024 Denver Ball Arena 7/25/2023

3/24/2024 Dallas American Airlines Center 9/18/2023

3/25/2024 Dallas American Airlines Center 9/19/2023

3/28/2024 Houston Toyota Center 9/13/2023

3/29/2024 Houston Toyota Center 9/14/2023

4/1/2024 Atlanta State Farm Arena 9/5/2023

4/4/2024 Tampa Amalie Arena 9/7/2023

4/6/2024 Miami Kaseya Center 9/9/2023

4/7/2024 Miami Kaseya Center 9/10/2023

4/14/2024 Austin Moody Center 9/21/2023

4/15/202 Austin Moody Center 9/22/2023

4/20/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/25/2024

4/21/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/27/2024

4/23/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/28/2024

4/24/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/30/2024

Cancelled

Tulsa BOK Center 7/27/2023

Cancelled

Nashville Bridgestone Arena 12/22/2023

Cancelled

San Francisco Chase Center 1/15/2024

Cancelled

Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena 1/18/2024

Cancelled

Phoenix Footprint Center 1/20/2024

Madonna said that her tour was one of the first things on her mind while being hospitalized.

"My first thought … was my children," she wrote. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

She also said she’s focusing now on her health and getting stronger.

On June 28, her manager shared that she had been rushed to the hospital after developing a serious bacterial infection and had spent several days in the ICU.

According to Page Six, Madonna had been found unresponsive and was intubated for at least one night in a New York hospital before having the tube removed.

Madonna said Monday that she is on the road to recovery.

"I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support," she shared.

FOX TV Stations contributed to this report.