Major fire at Ilwaco waterfront, 'hazardous' smoke reported

Multiple crews are on scene of a major fire on the docks at the Ilwaco Landing in the Port of Ilwaco, in Pacific County.

It's unclear when the fire broke out, but it appears to have been burning for several hours.

The Chinook Observer reported that the fire is impacting the docks and a crab facility.

The Pacific County Sheriff's Office says the smoke is hazardous and people should avoid the area.

