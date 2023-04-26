Man accused of child rape, molestation in Lake Stevens

article

A man is accused of child rape and child molestation in Lake Stevens.

According to charging documents, a 32-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions. The child told law enforcement that a man who was her stepfather's friend raped her in their home.

Documents said the girl told police that she began to fear when the man would come over because she knew he was going to hurt her. She said he would visit multiple times a year and would often babysit.

The suspect was 27 years old at the time of the alleged assaults which are believed to have taken place in 2018 and 2019.

On April 25, 2023, the Violent Offender Taskforce arrested the man and took him to the Lake Stevens Police Department. Detectives interviewed him, and he denied having any sexual contact with the girl or having been alone with her.

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation. He was expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

FOX 13 does not typically name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.