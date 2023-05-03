Man booked for 1994 cold case murder of mom, son in Renton

A man accused of murdering a mother and her son in Renton in 1994 has been booked into the King County Jail in connection to their deaths.

On Oct. 28, 1994, 23-year-old Stacy Ann Falcon-Dewey and her 3-year-old son, Jacob, were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head. Their bodies were left on a dead-end road in Renton.

Falcon-Dewey, a single mother, was killed just five days after her 23rd birthday.

According to The Seattle Times, during Falcon-Dewey’s autopsy, oral swabs and fingernail clippings captured DNA from an unknown man. That evidence was preserved and was positively matched to a man in 2002 when advances in DNA science were discovered.

Falcon-Dewey's mother, 74-year-old Vianne Falcon, told FOX 13 in 2022 that she was unaware that there was even a DNA match.

"What a shock this is for me and my family. Finally, after 28 years since the murders and still wonder[ing] why there has been no charges since the DNA match was made in 2003. I am ecstatic that my daughter and grandson are finally going to get the justice that they so deserve. Now I will finally have some good news to take to her at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. That will be a time for celebration for sure," Falcon told FOX 13 News via email in 2022.

Falcon died before she got to see justice for her daughter and grandson.

Court documents say that DNA was linked to 51-year-old Jerome Jones.

Jones was in prison in California for killing a man in 1995, but the state recently vacated his conviction.

He was free to go in California, but King County Prosecutors had a warrant in their system for his arrest in connection to the two murders. He was extradited back to Washington to face charges.

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on May 9 for two counts of aggravated murder.