Man dead in Newcastle shooting; woman detained

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting early Monday morning in Newcastle.

Before 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of gunshots heard near the 12900 block of Newcastle Way.

When investigators arrived, they determined the shots fired involved part of a domestic violence incident between a 23-year-old woman and 26-year-old man.

The King County Sheriff's Office said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and woman was detained.

The investigation remains ongoing.