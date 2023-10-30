Man dead in Newcastle shooting; woman detained
NEWCASTLE, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting early Monday morning in Newcastle.
Before 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of gunshots heard near the 12900 block of Newcastle Way.
When investigators arrived, they determined the shots fired involved part of a domestic violence incident between a 23-year-old woman and 26-year-old man.
The King County Sheriff's Office said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and woman was detained.
The investigation remains ongoing.