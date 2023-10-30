Expand / Collapse search

Man dead in Newcastle shooting; woman detained

By FOX 13 News Staff
NEWCASTLE, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting early Monday morning in Newcastle.  

Before 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of gunshots heard near the 12900 block of Newcastle Way. 

When investigators arrived, they determined the shots fired involved part of a domestic violence incident between a 23-year-old woman and 26-year-old man. 

The King County Sheriff's Office said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and woman was detained.

The investigation remains ongoing. 