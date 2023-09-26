Man hears parents' voices again thanks to record store, breaking decades of silence

A man heard his parents' voices for the first time in decades after a store played a recording for him.

Fred Clausen brought a 78 rpm records to NH Vintage Vinyl store in Laconia, New Hampshire. He asked the owner, Daniel McLaughlin, and the staff to play the recording.

McLaughlin captured footage of the touching moment Clausen heard his parents' voices.

His parents, Frederick and Elizabeth, died in 1967 and 1991, respectively, but can be heard reading bedtime stories and singing.

RELATED: Tragic loss: Massachusetts mother drowns saving son at New Hampshire waterfall

Clausen told WMUR that he found the records while digging through some family artifacts.

"Even though I wasn’t there, I could picture the area where we were," he said.

McLaughlin told Storyful Clausen came to the store and asked for help "because it was a speed most current record players don’t have anymore."

He then posted the video the store's Facebook page adan wrote "His [Clausen] mother and father made them in the 1940s. He didn’t have a record player capable of playing 78 speed, and wanted to get a recording of them" with his phone.

"It was the first time he heard his parents’ voices in 40 years … we’re not usually open today, but we’re glad we had our doors open. Cherish the moments with the ones you love," the caption read.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.