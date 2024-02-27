Man hit, killed by car on Pacific Hwy in Kent

Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car in Kent on Monday.

Officers were called to reports of a person hit by a car on Pacific Hwy S near S 244th St around 8:22 p.m. Several 911 callers said they saw an injured man lying in the road.

Police and fire personnel arrived and found a 56-year-old Seattle man dead on the ground, and a 19-year-old woman who reportedly hit him with her car.

Witnesses told police the man stepped onto northbound Pacific Hwy and was hit by the car.

Police say the woman stayed on-scene and is cooperating with investigators. An early investigation suggests drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.

RELATED: Kitsap County deputies warn drivers about man posing as officer

Anyone with more information on the crash is urged to call the Kent Police tip line at (253) 856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.