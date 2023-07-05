Man killed in overnight shooting in Tacoma

Police in Tacoma are investigating a homicide where a man was shot and killed.

At 10:32 p.m., South Sound 911 received a call of a possible shooting in the 2900 block of East Everett Street near Swan Creek Park.

The victim was a 27-year-old man who was shot in the stomach and taken by a private vehicle to the hospital where he would later die from injuries.

Detectives are currently looking into the situation and ask anyone with any information on the incident to call crime stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS.