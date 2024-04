article

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Mill Creek who has dementia.

Craig Iverson, 62, was last seen walking away from his home in the 3000 block of 147th Pl SE, near Cougar Park, around 5 p.m.

He frequents 35th Ave SE and usually walks north towards 132nd Street SE or toward Bothell.

He has grayish, dark-colored hair and may have a mustache.

If you see him, call 911.