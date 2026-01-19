Video captures driver run over man outside of Seattle pot shop

The Brief A budtender was seriously injured in a hit-and-run outside Shawn Kemp's Cannabis in Seattle, and the incident was caught on surveillance video. The driver allegedly stole cannabis, then struck the employee with her car and fled, leaving him hospitalized with broken bones and head injuries. Police have not located the suspect, and the business is asking the public for help, offering a $1,000 reward for information.



A driver hits a man, and then just kept on going, and it was all caught on camera. It happened outside of Shawn Kemp's Cannabis, where the man works.

Surveillance video shows the driver hit the father of two, who was standing in front of their car on Friday morning. FOX 13 stopped the video after the car first made contact with the man, but the video goes on to show the driver run over the man’s legs, before leaving him in the road, motionless.

Surveillance video of the hit-and-run suspect running over the budtender outside Kemp's Cannabis in SODO.

What we know:

That encounter all started here inside of the Shawn Kemp Cannabis in Sodo. The shop’s general manager and co-owner, Tran Du, told FOX 13 that the budtender was helping a customer Friday morning when he stepped away to answer the phone.

"As soon as he did that she was looking around and she took the product and left without paying," Du said. You can see the woman look around in the surveillance video before she walks out with that product.

FOX 13 blurred the woman’s face because she has not yet been charged with a crime. Du said the budtender then walked out to take a picture of the woman and her car and that’s when he was hit.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Kemp's Cannabis surveillance video showing the suspect take a bag of product off the counter.

"He’s in a hospital right now and she is probably off somewhere smoking weed," Du said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Harborview Medical Center.

"He’s still in the ICU since Friday, he’s awaiting surgery on his ankle, he broke it and then he also has a concussion, and then I also learned he cracked his skull," Du said.

What's next:

He adds, the budtender can talk and despite being in pain, he’s in good spirits. He told FOX 13, despite their efforts to get in contact with police, they have yet to hear any updates on the investigation.

"We want to know if they caught this person, it’s been four days," Du said. Which is why they’re now making this plea for help. They have also shared the woman’s photo and license plate of the car she was driving, according to Du.

"This is about a person that got injured and another person that almost killed somebody, attempted murder over less than $50 worth of cannabis," Du said.

On Sunday, Seattle Police sent FOX 13 the incident report in this case, which said officers attempted a knock and talk, but the woman was not found and the car involved in the hit-and-run was also not at the address listed.

If you know who that woman in the video is, Du urges you to please come forward. He is also offering a $1000 cash reward.

