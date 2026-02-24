Man accused of trying to shoot Seattle liquor store clerk
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man accused of shooting at a Seattle liquor store employee late Monday afternoon.
According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called around 5:00 p.m. to reports of a shooting in a store near Rainier Ave S and 51st Ave S, in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood. When they arrived, they found the victim — who was not injured — and the suspect, a 49-year-old man, who was still in the store.
Officers were able to safely take the man into custody and recovered his gun, marijuana and a cigarette believed to be laced with PCP.
The gun seized from a South Seattle liquor store shooting.
Police determined the man walked into the liquor store and started opening bottles and drinking from them without paying, then became irate and took off his clothes.
When the store clerk confronted him, police say the suspect pulled out a gun and shot them, just barely missing them. The victim ran outside and called 911.
The man was booked into King County Jail for felony assault.
