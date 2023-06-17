Man turns himself in after accidental gun discharge injures 2 inside Redmond business

Authorities say a man whose gun accidentally went off inside a Redmond business, leaving two people injured, turned himself into police on Friday.

According to the Redmond Police Department (RPD), at 7:55 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at Sages Restaurant near the corner of 160th Ave. NE and NE 83rd St.

Redmond Police Department

After investigating, they learned that the suspect walked into the restaurant, and the firearm he was legally carrying accidentally fired a shot into the floor. Authorities say that bullet ricocheted off the floor and hit a bystander in the elbow. Another victim was hit with shrapnel.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, however, fled the scene before police arrived.

Authorities say the suspect later turned himself into the Redmond police station, and surrendered his firearm. He was then booked into jail without incident, and charged with reckless endangerment.

Detectives believe the gun was negligently fired, and he had no relationship with the victims.