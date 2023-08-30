Man who tried to kidnap Auburn bikini barista pleads guilty to new charge, released from jail

A man who tried to kidnap a bikini barista through a drive-thru window at the beginning of the year has taken a plea deal and is already out after serving his sentence. The victim told prosecutors that she approved of the changed plea.

On Jan. 16, surveillance video captured Matthew Darnell rolling up to a coffee stand window in Auburn, Washington. When the victim went to hand cash back to him, he was seen grabbing her arm and pulling her toward him and then appeared to try and zip-tie her arm.

The barista pulled her arm free and slammed the window shut, and the suspect sped off.

The surveillance footage and his distinct tattoo helped detectives track him down. According to police, he used several zip ties looped together to try and pull the woman into his truck.

Darnell was initially charged with attempted kidnapping but ended up pleading guilty to felony harassment.

He was sentenced to a maximum of three months in jail but was immediately released because he had already completed the time served.

When he was released, he agreed to 12-month supervision with the Department of Corrections and now has a lifetime protection order from the victim. If he has any contact with her, it's an arrestable offense.

If he was convicted after trial instead of pleading guilty, a judge could have only ordered he have no contact with the victim for five years, which is the statutory minimum. He also would not likely have had to have supervision from the DOC if he was convicted through a trial. DOC supervision is almost never imposed on a sentence of less than a year in prison.

While the sentence sounds light, prosecutors met with the victim to talk her through all the options before the changes were made. She said she fully agrees with the new resolution of felony harassment since it gives her more protection in the long run.