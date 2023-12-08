Marisela Botello murder trial: Prosecution expected to reveal details of suspect's escape to Cambodia

Prosecutors will call more witnesses to the stand on Friday as they look to build their case against Lisa Dykes, who they say killed 23-year-old Marisela Botello.

Botello was visiting Dallas from Seattle in October 2020.

After a night out in Deep Ellum, she disappeared and her body was found months later in a remote area of Wilmer, south of Dallas.

Prosecutors say Dykes stabbed Botello in a jealous rage after finding her in bed with Dykes' boyfriend, Charles Beltran.

Beltran, Dykes and Dykes' wife Nina Marano are facing charges in Botello's murder. Prosecutors claim the suspects were in a three-way relationship.

Charles Beltran (left), Nina Marano (center), Lisa Dykes (right)

On Thursday, the jury heard from a real estate agent who said that Marano, called her in a panic days after Botello's disappearance asking to sell a home Marano owned in Pennsylvania.

Dykes' younger brother, Jimmy, also testified that she asked him for money just hours before she was arrest.

He said that was unusual because Dykes had helped him out financially for years.

"Later on in the day the police showed up and told us what was going on," Dykes said. "All my years of life I would never dream such a thing could transpire."

The day wrapped on Thursday with testimony about Dykes and Marano's arrest in Florida.

On Christmas Day 2021, the couple, who were out on bond, disabled their ankle monitors and escaped to Cambodia.

The trip to Asia will likely be the subject of Friday's testimony.

Prosecutors have also hinted that Beltran is expected to testify at some point.

The state was expected to wrap up their case by Monday.