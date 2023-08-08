Marysville schools reach agreement with OSPI to avoid massive budget shortfall

With an $18 million budget shortfall looming, the Marysville School District Board of Directors passed a resolution to enter binding conditions with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

This will let the District borrow against future revenue to balance the budget and according to this situation report, the resolution will petition the OSPI for more than $28 million.

The board said this was not a takeover, but rather a collaboration with the state.

Superintendent Dr. Zac Robbins reminded everyone at Monday night's meeting that failed levy measures, flattening enrollment and inadequate funding led to the budget shortfall.

During public commentary, community members and teachers shared the impacts they've felt so far.

"According to OSPI, we have about a 50% poverty level at Pinewood. We have 465 students and 30% that are Hispanic," said a teacher from Pinewood Elementary School. "I believe that we are marginalizing our Hispanic community, and we do not provide them the support they need."

Back in June, rallies were held in support of the more than 200 paraeducators that were laid off.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Paraeducators, supporters pack Marysville School Board Meeting in protest of layoffs

A district spokesperson tells FOX 13 News that some paraeducators are already in the process of being hired back to the district.

Also passed at Monday night's meeting was a proposed increase in fees for facility use.

Dr. Lisa Gonzalez, Executive Director of Finance and Operations for the District says these fee increases will begin this September.