Marysville School Board President Wade Rinehardt announced his resignation hours after a parent filed a petition to recall him and the board's vice president.

The district has been struggling over the past year, with months spent trying to get a handle on millions of dollars in budget deficits, followed by a recent whistleblower complaint that is under review by the state.

The district also just announced the resignation of Human Resources Executive Director Alvin Cooper last week.

Despite all the turmoil in the district over the past few months, the announcements still came as a surprise to many at Monday's board meeting.

Marysville School Board Vice President Connor Krebbs says he found out President Rinehardt was resigning for "personal reasons" just before the board meeting Monday night at 6 pm.

"His message to me was pretty short and sweet," said Krebbs. "Personally, I’m sad to see him leave. I think his reasonings are sound."

Krebbs said he also received a recall notice against him at around the same time that Rinehardt received his Monday.

"I fully support the ability to recall elective officials. I think it’s something put in place for a reason, a very good reason, said Krebbs. "I actually received that recall today prior to the board meeting. So I haven’t even been able to read through the reasons for recall, so I can’t comment on that."

Amy Hill says she filed the recall petition due to budget deficits, a lack of transparency, and accountability.

"I gave it to the Snohomish County Auditors, and they stamped it this morning," said Hill, a member of the Marysville Community Coalition and parent of a student in the Marysville School District.

Board member Eliza Davis acknowledged during the meeting that there is a lot of work to do, but said she felt it should be done together, not fighting against one another.

"I have a full-time job and I do this work because I care about education, not to come here and see signs that say, ‘Read the room, resign,'" said Davis.

"To be in this unpaid position and attacked the way we are is just unfair," said Beth Hoiby, another Marysville School Board Member.

With Rinehardt's resignation, those who supported the recall effort say the petition against Krebbs will be on hold for now.

"We are going to pause on the recall petition against Connor Krebbs," said J. Hooman, a founding member of the Marysville Community Coalition.

Hooman says that the coalition will be watching to see how the board responds moving forward. She hopes for improved communication.

"Actions speak louder than words. I do need them to step up," said Hooman.

