Marysville targets repeat criminal offenders with new ordinance

The City of Marysville has a new tactic to crack down on repeat criminal offenders.

This week, City Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance that creates a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 days in jail to defendants convicted of three public disorder crimes in five years.

"Marysville residents and businesses have been victimized by chronic and repeat offenders of these public disorder crimes long enough," said Council President Kamille Norton.

Public disorder crimes that fall under the new ordinance include: third degree theft, criminal trespassing, vehicle prowling and using drugs in public.

According to Marysville Police Chief Erik Scairpon, since the start of 2022, there were 294 people that had two or more qualifying arrests.

"The crimes that are included in this ordinance are ones we see definitely associated with addiction in our community," said Scairpon. "So when it comes to repeat offenders in our community we want a tool that can help them get out of that cycle of not only criminality but addiction."

Chief Scairpon says the new mandatory minimum is designed help drug users detox and entice them into treatment. He says inmates at the Marysville Municipal Jail will have access to services and addiction specialists.

"Someone can elect to follow treatment as opposed to staying that time in jail, but there is a consequence if they walk away from treatment or if they fail to compete treatment," said Scairpon.

If an individual fails to complete treatment, they’ll be forced to finish the remainder of their month-long sentence.

The ACLU of Washington has criticized the new mandatory minimum proposal. Jazmyn Clark, Director of the Smart Justice Policy Program argues punishing people into recovery is not the right way to combat the fentanyl crisis.

RELATED: Seattle man arrested after lengthy police pursuit in stolen car

"Instead, incarceration disrupts people’s lives, impacting their employment, housing, and ability to access resources, all without addressing underlying issues such as addiction or poverty," said Clark. "If officials want to make a real difference, they should invest in treatment options, diversion programs, and services that give people a fair chance to overcome addiction, rather than implement strategies that create barriers between people and recovery."

The new ordinance officially takes effect Oct. 18.