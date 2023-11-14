McDonald's teams up with Crocs for limited edition collab

McDonald's characters like Grimace, the Hamburglar, and Birdie are the inspiration for the new Crocs Collection.

The full McDonald’s x Crocs Collection includes a line of shoes with Jibbitz™ charms available for between $70 – $75 a pair, with socks for $20 that pair with each design.

Featured styles include a cozy purple faux fur Grimace sandal with cozy purple matching socks. The classic clog style in the signature yellow and pink Birdie colors that pair perfectly with the pink winged Birdie socks. Fans will be able to enjoy black and white striped Hamburglar classic clogs with matching socks as well. While the final style is a classic red McDonald's clog that pairs perfectly with the new Chicken McNuggets, fries, and Big Mac Jibbitz charms.

Customers will be able to enjoy the creative Crocs, Jibbitz charms, and socks while supplies last.

This new collection will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 14th in countries around the world.