Snohomish, WA community divided by anti-Pride Parade text

The Brief A mysterious text message sparked controversy by calling for a "veto" of the Snohomish Pride parade, though city officials clarified that the mayor lacks the authority to unilaterally block the event's permit. Mayor Aaron Hoffman stated the message did not come from him and emphasized that the city will move the application forward as long as organizers meet established safety and procedural standards. Organizers of "Out in Snohomish" expect the permit to be approved by the City Council on April 21, noting that the parade serves as a vital hub for the region's rural LGBTQ+ community.



A text message targeting Snohomish’s annual Pride parade is drawing strong reactions across the community, raising questions about who sent it and how divisive the event has become for some residents.

The message, sent to multiple residents on March 20, asked recipients: "Do you support vetoing the Snohomish Gay/Trans pride parade on First Street this year?"

While the origin of the text remains unclear, the issue has landed on the mayor’s radar as the city prepares for its usual permitting process.

Local perspective:

Each summer, Snohomish Pride fills blocks of First Street in the city’s historic downtown, drawing thousands. Last year, organizers estimate nearly 14,000 people attended the parade, making it one of the largest events in the area.

The nonprofit "Out in Snohomish" organizes the parade and says the wording of the message does not reflect how the process actually works.

"There isn’t a way for the mayor to veto it," Sloane Oxley-Barnes, director of the board for the organization said. "It just didn’t functionally make sense with how we know the permitting process in Snohomish works."

Permits for events like the Pride parade go through City Council approval, not a unilateral mayoral decision.

In a video statement posted online, Snohomish Mayor Aaron Hoffman addressed the situation, emphasizing that city decisions follow established procedures.

"Standards come before politics. Always," Hoffman said. "When an event organizer follows the process in place, meets the requirements and submits a complete application, the city moves that forward. Period."

In his statement, Hoffman goes on to say the text message did not come from him, despite being tied to a number associated with his campaign. He reiterated that his role is to apply city standards consistently, not to weigh in on social or political disputes.

"Let me be clear, some events carry strong community opinion. I understand that, but my role as mayor is not to fight social or political battles from City Hall," Hoffman said. "My job is to lead, apply standards and make sure the city operates fairly and consistently."

The other side:

Neighbors who have attended the parade in past years described it as a positive and low-impact event.

"It was a small turnout, really quiet, just a safe space for people that wanted to come out and, you know, feel good about it, enjoy pride," Snohomish County resident Holland James said. "It didn't seem to be bothering anybody. Didn't seem to be inconveniencing anybody. I just I think it's an event, just like all the others we have, and there's definitely room for it down here in Snohomish."

Others said the mass text itself crossed a line.

"I think it's inappropriate to get that message send that out to so many people," former Snohomish resident Kirianna Williams said. "I don't think it should be a question we have to ask everyone. I don't think it's something that needs permission."

Some business owners and residents told FOX 13 Seattle they would support canceling the parade, though they declined to speak on camera in fear of backlash, as did those who support the parade.

Organizers say opposition is not new, but the coordinated nature of the message stands out. They also say it has had a mixed effect on the LGBTQ+ community — both discouraging and sparking support.

"I think obviously it's disheartening," Oxley-Barnes said. "I think it has kind of rallied the community a bit also, though."

She added that, despite push back, organizers are not concerned about the permit being denied.

"We know that we've done everything we're supposed to do," Oxley-Barnes said. "I feel like the mayor has said in his statement that as long as we follow the permitting process, we will be approved."

What's next:

As for safety concerns, organizers say past protests have been limited and manageable.

"We've had protesters in the past. It's never been anything outside of like a couple of people with signs who might yell inappropriate things," Oxley-Barnes said. "We have police that are there, working the day, the parade, and so I think we feel comfortable."

For those behind the message, organizers had a direct response.

"It's three hours downtown in Snohomish, and they don't have to come, they don't have to see it, they don't have to be a part of it," Oxley-Barnes said. "But there is a large queer community in Snohomish, and putting out messages like that isn't going to make them go away."

The Pride parade draws attendees from across Snohomish County and surrounding rural communities, where organizers say events like this can serve as a key gathering space.

"We pull in a lot of the rural communities," Oxley-Barnes said. "It's kind of like a hub for rural queer community."

The permit for this year’s parade is expected to go before the Snohomish City Council on April 21 as part of the consent agenda, where it is typically approved without extensive discussion.

Organizers say they are moving forward expecting another large turnout, while keeping an eye on how the situation unfolds.

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