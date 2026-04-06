Mom pleads for tips as reward is offered in son's 2024 murder at Seattle park

The Brief A $1,000 reward is being offered for information in the 2024 shooting death of a 26-year-old man at a Seattle park. Police say Kylan Dingui was shot multiple times while sitting in a car; two other people were also injured. No arrests have been made, and investigators believe witnesses or video could help solve the case.



More than a year after a man was shot and killed at Seattle's Dr. Jose Rizal Park, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that might lead to an arrest in his murder.

Police say 26-year-old Kylan Dingui was shot multiple times on August 26, 2024.

His mom, Karmesha Dingui, keeps a silver-winged locket close to her heart with her son's picture inside. She's now making a plea to the community for answers.

"Every time I wear this locket I think of Kylan," said Karmesha Dingui. "It’s a picture of Kylan."

In it, her son is standing next to a car he wanted to buy one day. Folding wings on the locket and silver hinges keep her son's memory safe.

"He loved Mercedes," said Karmesha. "I just love this picture."

The 26-year-old, known as his younger sibling's protector, had a passion for cars and fashion, which Karmesha pointed out on a tribute board holding his photos.

"He loved clothes and fashion," said Karmesha, pointing to Kylan's clothes.

He also kept everyone laughing and loved his mom.

"He was a big goofball," said Karmesha. "He was a momma's boy. He’d hate me for saying that, but he was."

The backstory:

Karmesha says Kylan was shot while he sat in the driver's seat of a car as he was parked at Dr. Jose Rizal Park on August 26, 2024.

Witnesses reported seeing a gray or silver vehicle stopped near Kylan, and two men got out.

Karmesha says her son was shot around 11 times.

"I guess they shot through the back window and my son was killed instantly," she said.

Karmesha says a female friend in the front seat was also hit around six times. Police say another woman was injured as well.

Police say dozens of other people were at the park that night, and clues to the case remain locked in someone else's memory for now.

"I just want justice for all of them," said Karmesha.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

For now, Karmesha wears the locket and also had Kylan and his sibling's names tattooed in the shape of keys on her arm alongside a heart.

"Their names are shaped off as keys, and this is the heart. They’re my heart. They are the keys to my heart," said Karmesha.

Until the case closes, she will keep praying someone who holds the key to the case comes forward.

"I hope they do, not just for the money, even though the money will help, but just to do the right thing," said Karmesha.

Police are asking anyone with video from the day of the shooting to come forward. If you have a tip, you can submit it anonymously through Crime Stoppers by using the P3 tips app on your smartphone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS.

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