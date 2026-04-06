Seattle sandwich shop asks for community help after $42K repair bill

The Brief Paseo in Fremont is facing a $42,000 repair bill after tree roots destroyed the shop's underground plumbing system. While the business is pursuing an insurance claim, owners say high operating costs make the massive repair bill a significant threat to staying open. The sandwich shop remains fully operational and is leaning on community support and increased foot traffic to help navigate the financial strain.



A Fremont sandwich shop is in a bit of a pickle, as owners said it was hit with a $42,000 repair bill after tree roots destroyed pipes underneath.

Paseo, a neighborhood staple, is hoping for some help from the community.

"We opened in 1994," says manager Cesar Landero.

The backstory:

You can't miss the sizzle or the smell of Latin and Caribbean flavors at Paseo in Fremont.

"We do everything fresh, everything homemade," Landero said.

Landero knows it well.

He's been working at the Fremont Avenue location for about a decade.

Landero has also seen a tree right outside the front door, and its roots, grow into a problem.

"It's a hard one. I don't like it, [it] gives us a lot of issues, but I love it because it gives us a good shadow in the summers," he said.

By the numbers:

Last week, the business shared it spent $42,000 on repairs after the sandwich shop's plumbing system was ruined by roots.

Customers heard about it.

"We always make sure to make a stop here," Shanon Molacavage said.

They've stopped by placing orders and trying to help.

"It keeps our neighborhood full of life and things to do, and we want to raise our kids in places where we get to eat great food from local people," she said.

Owners said with the cost of ingredients, labor, rent, and utilities today, big repairs make it tougher to stay open.

But the sandwiches and churros keep coming.

"What can I say for the customers? Thank you for giving us that support," Landero said.

The business told FOX 13 Seattle it is in the early stages of filing an insurance claim, but it's not clear how much may be covered.

It is fully open for business and Landero said they are grateful to the customers who've come by to support them as they navigate the repair bill.

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