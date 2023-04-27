Meat producer recalls over 2,000 Ibs. of ground beef over 'rubber-like' material in patties

article

An Illinois-based meat wholesale is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of ground beef after consumers complained of "rubber-like" material found in the patties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Weinstein Whole Meats, Inc., located in Forest Park, Ill., is recalling around 2,122 pounds of raw ground beef burger products that may be contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white neoprene."

The grass-fed beef burger patties were produced on March 14, 2023, and shipped to an online distributor, which shipped the product to customers nationwide. The contaminated products bear the established number "Est. 6987."

GM RECALLS 40,000 PICKUPS DUE TO FIRE RISK

The USDA says Weinstein was alerted to the problem after receiving consumer complaints of finding white "rubber-like" material in the ground beef patty products during preparation.

As of Wednesday, there have been no confirmed reports of "adverse reactions" after consuming these products. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says consumers may be carrying the contaminated products in their refrigerators or freezers and be unaware of the recall.

The back of the grass-fed beef patties package as displayed by the FSIS. (Credit: FSIS) Expand

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Weinstein is working with FSIS and has completed an internal review at its Forest Park facility to implement "corrective action."

"Our company is committed to producing high quality and safe food for our customers," Weinstein said.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.