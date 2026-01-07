Two men stabbed in apparent attempted robbery in Seattle's Freeway Park

The Brief Two men were stabbed at Freeway Park in downtown Seattle early Wednesday morning and were reported to be in stable condition. Seattle police believe the incident may have involved an attempted robbery with as many as three to four suspects. A police K-9 unit searched the area, but no suspects were located, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Two men were hospitalized with stab wounds Wednesday morning after an apparent attempted robbery at Freeway Park in Downtown Seattle.

What we know:

According to Seattle police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at about 6:30 a.m. Around 7:20 a.m., officers found two men with stab wounds in the park. Both victims were reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators believe the incident may have involved an attempted robbery and possibly three to four suspects. A police K-9 unit searched the area but did not locate any suspects.

Two people were stabbed on Jan. 7 in Seattle's Freeway Park. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we don't know:

Police said it is not yet known whether the two victims knew each other.

Authorities also said they do not know whether the incident is connected to a reported lockdown at Virginia Mason Medical Center earlier Wednesday morning.

Road closures near Freeway Park were expected to remain in place for about another hour and a half as of shortly after 7:20 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

