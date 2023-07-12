Military servicemember indicted for allegedly molesting teens on flights to Seattle

A military servicemember currently stationed in Alaska has been indicted for allegedly molesting two teens on separate flights to Seattle.

According to the indictment, 41-year-old Army Chief Warrant Officer James Benecke allegedly grabbed the butt of a 16-year-old girl who was seated next to him on a flight from Anchorage to Seattle on April 12. The indictment says the contact was "intentional for his sexual arousal."

Two months later on a flight from Dallas to Seattle, Benecke allegedly touched the butt and inner thigh of an 18-year-old woman who was sitting next to him, according to the indictment. In this instance, the 18-year-old reported the incident to the flight crew and was witnessed by her boyfriend.

Benecke was indicted for two counts of abusive sexual contact while on board an aircraft. He could face two years in prison for one of the abusive sexual contact charges.

He will be scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Seattle later this month.

The FBI is looking for more possible victims.

"Due to the heavy travel schedule of the defendant, the investigation is ongoing and law enforcement is interested in speaking with anyone who may have been seated near to Benecke on an aircraft," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote.

If anyone has information or may have been inappropriately touched on a plane, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).