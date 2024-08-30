Bellevue police seek help locating missing endangered man

Police in Bellevue are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered elderly man.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), 84-year-old Rigoberto Ventura was last seen near the corner of 148th Ave. and Main St. This area is near Walmart Neighborhood Market.

The Bellevue Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 84-year-old Rigoberto Ventura, who was last seen near 148th Ave. and Main St. in Bellevue. (Photo: Bellevue Police Department)

Authorities say he is possibly wearing tan pants and no shoes.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.