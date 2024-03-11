Missing Mercer Island man found dead

article

A 74-year-old man missing from Mercer Island for several weeks was found dead from "sharp force" injuries to the neck. Now, King County deputies are investigating a homicide.

Curtis Engeland was reported missing from Mercer Island around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 23. He was last seen on 62nd Ave SE, between W Mercer Way and Garfield Landing.

It's unclear if he wandered off or was picked up by someone.

The King County Sheriff's Office reported several days later that he was found dead.

The Medical Examiner's officer determined that he died from "sharp force injury of the neck." Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.

No suspects have been arrested.

It's unclear if this was a random attack or if the suspect(s) knew the victim.

If you have any information on Engeland's death, call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips app. All tips will remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 will be offered for information that leads to an arrest.

More top crime stories from FOX 13: