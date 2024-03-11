Burien reported stabbing: Police investigate apartment complex for several hours

There was a large police presence at an apartment complex in Burien that lasted several hours into Monday morning.

For about seven hours, multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating at the Veranda Green Apartments near the corner of 26th Ave. S and S 116th Way. This area is just southwest of Cecil Memorial Park.

FOX 13 crews say multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating the scene, including the Seattle Police Department and the King County Sheriff's Department.

Law enforcement has not yet confirmed the exact details of what happened or what was being investigated. Neighbors tell FOX 13 that there was a stabbing.

When FOX 13 crews arrived at the scene, crime tape was seen around a unit on the second floor, though most of the investigation appeared to have happened in the apartment unit below.

There is no word about whether anyone was hurt. Additionally, there are no details about any suspects or if any arrests were made.

FOX 13 has reached out to the law enforcement agencies at the scene, and we are waiting to hear back for additional information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.